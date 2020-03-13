Yakima County health officials ask people to remain kind, considerate and conscientious in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said while people should make sure they have soap and sanitizer on hand, they don’t need to hoard supplies.

“This goes toward the need that we are all in this together,” she said during a news conference on Friday. “Take what you need for your own emergency situations, but that should be for two weeks only.”

Dr. Tanny Davenport of Virginia Mason Memorial stressed that if people are sick, they need to stay home. Even though the virus is usually mild for those who are healthy, those people can pose a much more serious risk to people whose immune systems aren’t as strong.

“If you’re sick, you need to stay home,” he said. “Stay home so you can protect the people who are most vulnerable.”

Horace Ward, operations manager for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management, said people should be prepared to work from home for at least two weeks.

Ward said the office is in the process of contingency planning but that no quarantine sites have yet been identified in the event of a widespread outbreak.

Astria Health CEO John Gallagher said that preventing a surge of patients — sudden and massive numbers of people who are sick — will help health care providers meet needs.

He repeated that most people who contract the virus will have mild symptoms and not require critical care. But in the possible event that there are multiple people who need care, slowing the spread will help health care providers, he said.

“We don’t want cases to happen all at once,” he said. “Social distancing isn’t going to completely stop the spread, but we are trying to avoid a spike.”

Gallagher echoed advice from other officials.

“Remain calm. Be kind, and be smart,” he said. “Listen to the advice, and don’t panic.”