Yakima County’s total number of coronavirus cases is approaching the 10,000 mark as new cases were reported Friday.
Yakima Health District listed the total number of coronavirus cases at 9,945, an increase of 90 from Thursday’s report.
Health district officials also reported an additional death Friday, bringing the total number to 184. Yakima Health District’s tally counts people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and died from coronavirus-related complications.
The health district also reported 7,073 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 117 from Thursday’s report. Health officials consider people who tested positive at least 28 days earlier who have not died nor are hospitalized as having recovered.
As of Friday, 28 people were hospitalized, with five of them on ventilators, according to the health district.