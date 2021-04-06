The Yakima Health District reported 56 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with one additional death.
The county’s total is 29,320 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 391.
Seventeen people were hospitalized Tuesday, up from 11 Monday. One person was intubated, down from two on Monday
As of Tuesday, 27,544 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. To remain in Phase 3 beyond April 15, counties must have fewer than 200 new cases over a 14-day period. Yakima County had 207.5 cases per 100,000 people from March 14-27.
Vaccine update
Vaccine eligibility has expanded to restaurant, food service, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone 60 and older; and anyone older than 16 with two or more underlying conditions.
They are added to people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections and public transit. Also included: people who are pregnant, those who have a disability that puts them at high risk, everyone 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
All Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible April 15. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.