The Yakima Health District clarified Friday that K-12 educators and their families, as a group, are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after hearing of a public announcement that said otherwise.
K-12 educators who are 50 years of age or older will be eligible for vaccines in Tier 2 of Phase B, which is anticipated to start sometime in the spring. There is a possibility others outside that group may end up vaccinated if it allows for easier administration of the vaccine. For example, a school district could opt to schedule a clinic for staff in Tier 2 to Tier 4, allowing all qualified workers to receive the vaccine rather than having workers wait for later phases.
The state is in Phase B1 Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. People in the A group also are eligible: those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers.
Educators who meet any of the required criteria in Phase A or Phase B1 Tier 1 can get their vaccination now rather than wait for the first phase for K-12 educators.
More information can be found on the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.