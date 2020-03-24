Yakima County has 41 cases of the new coronavirus, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said during a Tuesday morning press conference.
The case count increased by approximately 150% in Yakima County from Friday to Sunday, with about one-quarter of these cases among health care workers, the health district said. One person has died.
Bravo said the health district was happy to hear Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide stay home order Monday evening, following a county-issued order late Sunday night.
“The biggest tool we have right now is social distancing,” she said.
Bravo said the main distinction between the two orders was that the statewide order is for two weeks, while the county order is indefinite due to the vulnerability of the local health care system and recent closure of Astria Regional Hospital, leaving the city of Yakima with only one hospital.
The county fully activated its emergency operations center Tuesday to help coordinate information between officials and the public as well as fulfill requests for resources from medical facilities and first responders, said Horace Ward, of the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. He said the center has been in partial activation since the beginning of March and has communicated needs to the state level, most of which have been fulfilled. He said that a medical equipment has been set up in the county to use "when things get worse."
This story will be updated.