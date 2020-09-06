A new effort by the Yakima Health District enlists nearly two dozen people to help provide accurate information about COVID-19 for Yakima County’s Spanish-speaking community.
The health district, in partnership with the state Department of Health and Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, on Tuesday launched the COVID-19 Es Real en el Valle de Yakima campaign. Its centerpiece is a promotora de salud (community health worker) team that will provide COVID-19 information to primarily those who speak Spanish.
It’s not a new idea. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes on its website, the community health workers, also known as promotoras, are recognized in Latino communities as lay health workers.
The 20 promotoras started Tuesday and are expected to reach a minimum of 2,000 Spanish-speaking families by Dec. 31, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the health district.
“They’re really from the community. That’s the whole point,” Bravo said. The promotoras were hired for their connections and extensive social networks, their varied backgrounds, work experience and more, she said.
“Some have already been involved in census work. They’re workers at the warehouses; they’re coming from all different parts of the community,” she added. “At first, we want to rely on the social networks they already have — co-workers ... their own extended family members, neighbors.”
Funding for the promotoras is through the state Department of Health, and local health officials hope to hire more if possible and reach more families, Bravo said.
“It’s so important to have individuals to help be the experts in their community,” she said. “There’s nothing else that can be as effective as a trusted community member giving you the information you need.”
Latino communities have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In late July, 44% of COVID-19 cases statewide were among people who are Latino, while Latinos made up 13% of the state’s population, according to information on the state Department of Health’s website.
According to data from the state Department of Health as of Aug. 18 and provided on the Yakima Health District website, 56.3% of COVID-19 positive individuals in Yakima County are Hispanic or Latino. People who are Hispanic or Latino make up 49% of the county’s population, the data says.
Hispanic leaders locally and statewide have repeatedly said improvements are needed in communication, outreach and contact tracing. While several community groups have specifically reached out to Spanish speakers, Yakima County health officials recognize there are gaps in information.
“We know that there’s been communication efforts that have been done by all sorts of organizations,” Bravo said. “That’s never going to replace the information coming from a family member, a co-worker or anyone else you might trust in the community to give you this information.”
Dr. Consuelo Rodriguez, research assistant in the office of scholarly activity at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, is leading training of the promotoras.
“She already has a lot of experience and work in the community,” Bravo said.
The promotoras have 10 hours of training plus an hour of training and evaluation. The curriculum is expansive, Bravo said.
“They’re prepared to talk about the whole spectrum of COVID-19 — what is it, how do you get it, what are the resources available,” Bravo said.
County health officials will meet with the promotoras and others involved in the campaign on a weekly basis. If COVID-19 spikes occur in communities and workplaces with many Spanish speakers, they will coordinate efforts to concentrate on those areas, Bravo said.
Campaign coordinators will develop an evaluation method to measure the effectiveness of the program when the effort ends. That’s looking ahead to the future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, where community health workers could help with other outbreaks.
“This community health worker model is used in all kinds of situations,” Bravo said.