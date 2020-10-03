Halloween is usually a big night in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. Hundreds of treat-hunters flood into closed streets, rewarded by generous homeowners happy to help provide a safe night out.
That won’t happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yakima Health District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider door-to-door trick-or-treating a high-risk activity, and the Barge-Chestnut Neighborhood Association is recommending people find other ways to celebrate.
The Yakima Health District released Halloween guidance on Friday that hews closely to recommendations from the CDC and the state Department of Health. The local health district “explicitly discourages” door-to-door trick or treating because it brings people into close contact with others and increases the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“If households decide to pass out Halloween treats, we recommend that they hand out individually packaged treats and set them on a table outside their home for visitors to pick up,” the district said in a news release. “Each household must ensure that tables are cleaned and sanitized between use and that social distancing is maintained by all visitors.”
The health district also strongly discourages Halloween parties. With Yakima County still under a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, gatherings with those outside one’s own household are only allowed outdoors and are limited to five or fewer people, masked and socially distanced.
“Those planning to celebrate the holiday are encouraged to do at-home celebrations with household members only,” the district said.
It suggests families can instead:
- Put up Halloween yard decorations.
- Enjoy virtual costume parties online.
- Have Halloween-themed dinners at home.
- Have candy scavenger hunts at home.
Where does that leave popular Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos events?
In late September, Barge-Chestnut association president Paul Nagle-McNaughton encouraged members and their families to explore other, more low-risk Halloween celebrations, “given the fact that we have many elderly neighbors, as well as neighbors with underlying health conditions who should not be exposed to COVID-19.”
“We know this will be disappointing to some, but we need to put the health of our community first. We also need to do this for the essential workers everywhere, especially health care workers,” he wrote. “Supporting door-to-door trick or treating, and the mixing of community members in a situation in which physical distancing is likely to be difficult, will only increase the risk of potential exposures straining our community’s limited health care resources.”
Other options
Some popular fall traditions are allowed, with restrictions. Recently, the state expanded agritourism options for counties in a modified Phase 1, including Yakima County. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, animal viewing and hay rides are now allowed with precautions.
Requirements include ensuring 6 feet of social distancing between visitors, limiting the number of people allowed in a venue at any given time, having hand-washing or sanitizing stations available, and requiring visitors to wear masks. Groups should be from a single household or have no more than five people from separate households.
At the 16th annual Haunted Tents Yard Display at 1022 S. 37th Ave. in Yakima, owners Mike and Sue Ann Indorf are requiring everyone attending the open-air event at their home wear face coverings with no exceptions; there will be signs. Groups going through the maze are limited to five and the Indorfs will ensure social distancing with a sensor that chimes once a group passes a certain point.
They’ve used the sensor before because they don’t want crowds in the maze. Previously they’ve set it so there is about 30 feet of space between groups; this year it will be 40 feet.
“It will be a little bit longer wait than usual” to get in, Mike Indorf said.
Drive-through treats
The communities of Ellensburg and Selah are changing their downtown trick or treating events this year. The Selah Chamber of Commerce is planning a drive-through trunk or treat at two locations, the Selah Middle School parking lot and the North Park Center between Nana Kate’s and Grocery Outlet. Both locations will be active from 4-7 p.m. on Halloween.
Families will get dressed up and hop in their cars, which they’re also encouraged to decorate, and drive through rows of decorated cars for candy.
“We’ll bring the candy to you, all while maintaining a safe distance and keeping things fun,” the chamber announced in promotional material for the event.
Ellensburg, which is in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, is putting on a “Halloweek.” There will be a haunted homes driving tour without candy throughout the week. Businesses and community groups will hand out bags of treats at drive-through locations on Halloween night. Families are encouraged to dress up and visit one location only.