The Yakima Health District has issued a directive that urges people to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer at the Yakima Health District, issued the directive. It applies to settings where people may be within 6 feet of others who don’t live with them. It takes effect Wednesday, and will stay in place until no longer needed.
Directives are based on individual compliance by the public, and people will not be penalized, Everson said during a Monday afternoon update. The face coverings can be cloth masks, scarves or bandanas.
“Many of you listening to this message have already been infected,” Everson said. “If you wear your mask and follow social distance rules, that infection stops with you.”
The Yakima Health District will partner with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management to distribute 330,000 masks over the next week, according to a news release. Community-based organizations will help distribute masks to vulnerable community members, including essential workers, people experiencing homelessness, older adults and staff at food banks.
“We’re going to be distributing masks in a lot of different ways — some through employers, some with school lunches,” she said. A local marketing campaign will encourage use of masks. On June 8, workers in Washington state are required to start wearing masks provided by their employers, and businesses will be asked to put up signs, Everson added.
“Hopefully all of those things together will help increase the percentage of people wearing masks,” she said.
The directive applies to workers and customers of groceries, pharmacies, big box stores and other essential establishments, including pet supplies, auto repairs and home improvement stores, the release said. Restaurants with carry-out and food delivery should comply as well.
“For those who might say this is a violation of your rights, I understand your anger and frustration. This has impacted us all in one way or another and will have consequences for decades to come,” Everson said, noting that Yakima County cannot remain indefinitely in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase reopening plan.
“We cannot move forward to Phase 2 together until our community is in a safe place to do so. If you can wear a face covering and choose not to, you are keeping our county in Phase 1 longer.”
Masks help stop spread
COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, spreads through respiratory droplets, which are created when someone talks, coughs or sneezes. Yakima County has more COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations per capita compared to other places in the state, as well as a higher transmission rate. Masks help slow the spread.
Most people with COVID-19 have a mild illness and recover at home. Some never show symptoms but can still spread the disease. It can be particularly lethal for older people and those with compromised immune systems or chronic health conditions.
“Wearing a face covering helps prevent the spread of infection to others by blocking infectious droplets from spreading when someone with the infection coughs, sneezes and speaks,” Everson said in the news release.
“Individuals can be infected and contagious before or even without developing symptoms. Evidence suggests a significant number of infections may be transmitted in this way.”
Mask exceptions include children, people with disabilities, deaf individuals who use facial movements as part of communication, and individuals advised by their medical care providers that wearing a facial covering will jeopardize their health, according to the release.
Goal is 80%
A recent observational study conducted over Memorial Day weekend across Yakima County, in partnership with Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, found only 35% of community members were wearing masks when going to the grocery store or other essential businesses.
It’s recommended that 80% of community members wear face masks to support reduced transmission of COVID-19. That’s the goal, Everson said.
Organizers plan to conduct another survey in two weeks to see how Yakima County is doing, Everson said.
“We have to wait until we do the survey. Within that time, if we can make significant changes in our masking, we should see cases decline,” she added. “We should start to see a little bit of a change in numbers if this masking directive has been effective.”
Many people have made masks for themselves and others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provides tips on how to make cloth face coverings.
There’s a misconception that people wear masks to protect themselves, Everson said, stressing that masks protect the people around them. Wearing a mask is a sign of respect and concern for each other.
“Universal masking, along with staying at home as much as possible and other social distancing measures, are the most effective actions we can take as individuals, and as part of the community, to ensure we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said.