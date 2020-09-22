The Yakima Health District is discussing when and how to safely return public school students to campus, with a possible announcement this coming Monday.
The health district is considering allowing a staggered return to in-person learning, with elementary-aged students going first, said chief operating officer Ryan Ibach. If COVID-19 trends hold or improve, older students would gradually be allowed to return to campus as well.
Ibach said the health district is discussing the possibility with area superintendents. A time frame is yet to be decided.
He said the district is waiting for Monday to ensure case numbers don’t rise due to Labor Day weekend celebrations or new allowances such as limited indoor seating in restaurants or the reopening of fitness centers at limited capacity. Monday would give three weeks since Labor Day for new test results to return.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has recommended that a staggered return not take place until communities have a rate of less than 75 new cases of COVID-19 in a two-week period per 100,000 population. A full return to campus is not suggested until cases are below 25 in a two-week period per 100,000 population. But these are not requirements.
Yakima County had 94.9 new cases per 100,000 population from Aug. 25-Sept. 7, making it a high-risk community despite dramatic improvements in recent weeks and months.
While public schools started classes at home, local private schools started the school year in person following strict safety measures. Ibach said locally there had been no positive cases among “anyone attending in-person school,” which had “a large impact on how we move forward.”
If public school students are to return to campus, he said, it would look similar to how local private schools were functioning: wearing face masks, following social distancing, reducing class sizes, and having a planned response for individual cases, classroom closures or building closures. But he conceded that private schools are much smaller than area public schools. He said the health district would consult with each school to provide individualized recommendations for the campus.
During a virtual school board meeting Monday afternoon, Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene said discussions with the health district suggested elementary school students might be allowed to return to campus as early as mid-October if trends hold. He told board members that surrounding districts were likely to start moving students back on campus if the health district gave the green flag. But he suggested the Yakima district, which has roughly 16,000 students, go slowly.
“I believe that we continue to err on the side of caution,” he said. “When we left and closed down our schools (in mid-March), the numbers were lower than they are now in the area. To resume, knowing that the numbers are still much higher and not close to that 75 per 100,000 (population) ... would be something that would certainly place our community in jeopardy.”
Several board members agreed, including school board President Ray Navarro Jr., who said he worried about the combination of flu season and COVID-19 weighing on the local health care system.