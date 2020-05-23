Eighty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yakima County Saturday, according to data from the Yakima Health District.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,858, up from 2,775 on Friday, the health district reported.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of deaths since mid-March at 81. All but three of those deaths were people who had existing health issues in addition to the coronavirus.
The number of people listed as recovered from the virus remains at 838.
The county has averaged 73 new cases a day over the past 14 days.