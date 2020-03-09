Yakima County had no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus as of Monday, despite mounting numbers of cases in counties throughout the state.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a new virus in the same family as the flu and common cold. Washington reported its first case on Jan. 21, and the illness has since spread.

Most who have become infected have had mild symptoms, ranging from fever and coughs to shortness of breath and headaches, and will recover on their own. Deaths have been reported mainly in older adults with underlying health conditions, the state Department of Health said.

The state on Thursday reported 162 confirmed cases and at least 22 deaths in Washington state. The majority of confirmed cases and casualties are in King County, which had 116 confirmed cases and 20 deaths, and Snohomish County, with 37 confirmed cases and one death.

Pierce County has had four confirmed cases. Clark, Grant, Jefferson, Kitsap and Kittitas counties all have had a single confirmed case. One of the deaths was a Grant County resident, the public health district there said.

As of Monday, an additional 1,149 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

Yakima County has people in quarantine, including several members of the Yakima Gateswingers, a local square dancing group.

The Yakima Health District reported Sunday about possible coronavirus exposure at the Yakima Square and Round Dance Center at 207 East Charron Road in Moxee.

A Kittitas County woman in her 60s who teaches dance classes at the center has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Kittitas County Public Health Department said. She is in isolation at home. All known close contacts have been notified, and those who require coronavirus testing will be required to stay home in isolation until the test results have been returned, the health department said.

Yakima health officials encouraged people who attended an event at the center between Feb. 22 and March 7 to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and contact their doctor if needed.

Taking precautions

Paul Gonseth, the president of Yakima Gateswingers, said Monday he feels fine. But Gonseth is in voluntary quarantine, staying home and watching his health to see if he picked up the coronavirus during a dancing event at the square dancing center. Quarantine is for people possibly exposed to illness who aren't sick.

Gonseth said about five members of the group have become ill in the time window established by the Yakima and Kittitas health districts and are under supervision. Gonseth said he provided the Kittitas County health department with contact information for people who attended the events, as the group has a sign-in sheet at every event.

“We got notified last Saturday by the Kittitas health (department) about the possible exposure,” he said. “Since then, the health district has requested a deep cleaning of the building.”

Health officials have said the virus doesn't survive for long periods of time on exposed surfaces. Gonseth said the group has decided to close the center through at least this upcoming weekend, to give the virus a chance to die before board members start the disinfection process to reduce their risk of exposure.

“It’s going to be our responsibility to do the cleaning,” he said. “They gave us directions and guidelines for what they would like to see us do.”

Those guidelines boiled down to disinfecting surfaces people may have touched, including hand rails and doorknobs, Gonseth said.

Gonseth said the group’s phone line has been ringing since the health district notification, with people who attended events at the center concerned and confused about the health risks of coronavirus.

“We’re telling people that if they attended an event at the center on February 28th or 29th, if they come down with an illness, to please contact their doctor,” Gonseth said. “Otherwise, we’re telling them what the CDC has reported, to wash their hands and avoid close contact with people who may be sick.”

A press release said the Kittitas County health department is not currently requiring or recommending any event cancellations but added that could change rapidly and people should be prepared.

Other dance groups also are taking precautions. The Yakima Contra Dance scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled due to the coronavirus threat, said Shelly Jenkins of Apple Country Contra Dancers.

Health officials encourage the following preventative measures:

Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with warm soap and water

Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, or nose with unwashed hands

Stay home if you’re sick or cover your mouth with a mask if you need to be around people

Testing for coronavirus

Dr. Mark Larson, Kittitas County health officer, said presumptive positive testing, which is the initial screening test, is accurate.

"Having a presumptive positive test result confirmed is essentially a formality," he said, responding to questions from the public in a news release on Monday.

The state Department of Health said Monday that the Public Health Laboratory in Shoreline has the ability to test up to 100 people per day for suspected coronavirus.

The state lab has quadrupled its lab staff and ordered more equipment, with plans to increase testing within the next two weeks. Health officials anticipate the state’s ability to test patients will soon increase as commercial labs start offering testing, according to the department’s website.

Those who come down with a fever or cough should assume they possibly could have the virus and take precautions, such as staying home from work, health officials said. The state’s website notes people don’t always need to be tested, as there is no medication available to treat coronavirus.

“We don’t currently have medications to treat COVID-19, so whether you test positive or negative, your healthcare providers’ advice for managing your symptoms will be the same,” the state department’s website says.

But those most at risk for serious complications from the virus, including those who are older or who have existing chronic medical conditions or compromised immune systems, should contact their primary health care provider to see about getting tested, officials said.

For those who want to get tested, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner announced recently that insurers have to waive co-pays and deductibles for testing. There aren’t any restrictions on who can get tested in Washington state.

The Department of Health said Monday that it is no longer reporting the numbers of people with tests pending but has chosen instead to direct staff resources to collecting data most critical to a public health response. Local health officials will continue tracing new cases as part of their investigation processes, the department’s website noted.