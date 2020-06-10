Free masks are being distributed at Yakima-area grocery stores in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a city of Yakima news release.
They are available at:
• Target
• Rosauers
• La Bodega YakiMex
• Walmart (both Yakima locations)
• Grocery Outlet
• Wray’s (all three Yakima locations)
• Fiesta Foods
• Fred Meyer
• Safeway (all five Yakima locations)
The city received more than 90,000 disposable masks from the Yakima Health District and Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
Some stores will be using cashiers to hand out masks while others will be handing out masks at their entryways. Customers can ask store employees if it isn't obvious. People are asked to limit the number of masks they take to five per person, per visit.
“It is critical that people wear masks so that the Yakima economy can get back up and running as soon as possible,” said city of Yakima Communications and Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler. “The local grocery stores have truly stepped up to help in this important effort and the city is thankful to them for that.”
The city also is providing masks to Union Gospel Mission and Sunrise Outreach Ministries, which will include them in the supplies they offer at area food banks.
Yakima is participating in the “Mask Up to Open Up” campaign. Its message is that following precautions, such as wearing masks in public, is key to reducing Yakima County’s high rate of cases and opening more businesses and activities.