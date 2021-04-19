The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will host a COVID-19 interfaith memorial Tuesday via the videoconferencing app Zoom.
The association, which includes members from a variety of Christian denominations as well as non-Christian faiths, will mark a year of the COVID-19 pandemic and remember those who have suffered and died “with prayers and meditations from our various faith traditions,” according to a news release from association chairman the Rev. David Hacker of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.
Through Saturday, the county had recorded 399 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Yakima Health District. The county’s total number of cases is 29,921.
The Zoom videoconference begins at noon Tuesday. For more information and to RSVP to receive the Zoom link, email yakimafaith