Swede Hill Distilling’s transition from whiskey, bourbon and moonshine to medical-grade hand and surface sanitizer seemed like a simple way to help out a community struggling to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little did owners Pam and Kevin Milford of Yakima know it would become an all-

consuming task. Kevin has been spending 16 hours a day at the still while his wife handles extensive customer communication and administrative efforts. After going public with their efforts on social media on March 20, they quickly discovered it would be impossible to meet the swelling local demand, let alone requests from as far away as Portland and California.

“Currently we have been supplying the hospital with what we have but there’s a lot of other businesses as well that need the sanitizer,” Pam Milford said. “We’re waiting for some more raw materials to get here so we can up our production.”

They’ve sold 40 or 50 gallons of sanitizer made according to World Health Organization guidelines with 80% ethanol alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol. Pam said they initially sold some small amounts to individuals before creating an order list to prioritize medical needs, the agricultural community, police and fire departments, and other businesses.

When Swede Hill couldn’t provide everything needed for distribution, it turned to other businesses for help. Tami Linger at Graphic Label LLC in Yakima produced 700 labels in a few hours, Paradise Water Co. of Kennewick supplied water bottles and Country Morning Dairy Farm in Warden sold gallon jugs to the distillery. Before that, Starbucks donated used jugs.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

“It took a lot of phone calls and research,” Pam said. “Then also, on top of that, we’re a distillery, so the regulations, every day something’s changing, whether the FDA’s approved something, whether we’re paying taxes on our hand sanitizer, like we are on our spirits.”

Still, she said it’s nice to be able to aid the community. They’ve inspired the much-smaller Ellensburg Distillery to do the same. Co-owner Ralph Bullock and his wife, Debbi, have already been able to supply about 15 gallons to Kittitas Valley Health care and the urgent care center on Mountain View Avenue, with plans to produce a batch for Central Washington University and Kittitas Valley Hospital’s emergency operations.

“We’ve just been buying it all ourselves so far, just trying to put it together and be cost effective,” Ralph Bullock said. “We’re basically trying to be in the same price range as Purell sanitizer was before all this happened.”

They’ve been using their own containers and expect more to come this week with the goal of producing at least 200 gallons. Most of that will go to first responders or other businesses in need, so people shouldn’t call to order sanitizer. Bullock said he’ll let the public know if it becomes available to individuals.

Similarly, Pam Milford advised people to watch Swede Hill Distilling’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the best updates on when the distillery begins selling sanitizer to the general public again. They’re currently waiting for a new shipment of raw materials, but there’s still plenty of planning and work to keep them busy.