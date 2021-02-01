Yakima County’s allocation of the Moderna vaccine for this week is substantially higher than last week and one of the highest since the vaccination drive started.
For the week of Feb. 1, the county received 3,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to figures from the Yakima Health District provided Sunday.
The county received 2,900 first doses of Moderna compared to 900 first doses for the previous week. The county also received 1,000 second, or booster Moderna doses, compared to 900 doses the previous week.
This week’s allocation is the second-highest for Yakima County since vaccinations started, behind only what the county received for the week of Jan. 18, when it secured 4,575 vaccine doses: 2,100 Moderna first doses, 1,500 Moderna second doses and 975 Pfizer first doses.
The county did not receive any Pfizer vaccine for this week.
Yakima County has now received 15,025 first doses and 5,050 second doses.
More vaccine information
Yakima County will provide updated vaccine administration numbers during its weekly update Tuesday. As of last Tuesday, 11,082 first doses and 1,988 second doses had been distributed in Yakima County.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. The Yakima Health District has a continually updated list of providers giving vaccines and information on how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible for vaccination. Those who work in health care, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool at https://form.findyourphasewa.org/ and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Mass vaccination sites are running at Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. More than 10,000 people had received COVID-19 vaccination at those sites as of Friday. A mass vaccination site is in the works at Yakima’s State Fair Park pending receiving supply.
Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required, and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment. More information is available at www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/MassVaccinationSites.