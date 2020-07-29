All taprooms, breweries and wineries in Yakima County can offer outdoor seating, and pools can begin offering lap swims, water safety classes and swimming lessons, health officials announced.
Retail businesses may increase customer capacity from 15 to 25% with the existing 30-minute shopping limit, and organizations may offer the option of drive-up outdoor movies, with restrictions. All are additional activities granted by the state as part of Yakima County's modified Phase 1 plan for reopening.
The changes will take effect Saturday.
Andre Fresco, executive director of the Yakima Health District, mentioned the changes during the Yakima Health District board of health meeting Wednesday morning. Health district officials have been in deliberations with the state Department of Health this week on the easing of some restrictions created to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The plan was always for us to advocate for opportunities to move forward," Fresco said.
Yakima County moved to a modified Phase 1 on July 3, which allowed outdoor restaurant seating and more retail activity. After receiving updated information from the state Department of Health, the health district clarified on July 14 that all taprooms, breweries and wineries not considered restaurants prior to the COVID-19 pandemic weren't allowed to offer outdoor seating.
Since then, some of the county's most important numbers related to COVID-19 have continued to improve, including double-digit rather than triple-digit totals of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations because of it.
"(This) easing of restrictions (is) based on data. Our deliberate efforts in Yakima County are working. Over the last three weeks, we've been showing incredible progress," Fresco said.
