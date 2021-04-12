Yakima County will remain in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan for at least the next three weeks.
All 39 counties entered Phase 3 on March 22. Under Phase 3, businesses, and venues, including restaurants, gyms, churches, museums and movie theaters, have been able to have indoor capacity of 50%. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted in Phase 3.
Monday's evaluation was the first to determine which counties would remain in Phase 3. Counties will be evaluated every three weeks. The next evaluation will be on May 3.
To remain in the Phase 3, all counties of 50,000 or more people, which includes Yakima County, must meet at least one of two metrics: New COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Previously, counties had to meet both metrics to stay in Phase 3, but Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that counties now only had to meet one of the two metrics.
Yakima County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases for the 14-day period ending April 2 was 250.2 per 100,000, above the required rate.
The county met the metric for COVID-19 hospitalizations with a rate of 3.9 per 100,000 for the seven-day period ending March 30, according to Monday's state Department of Health report.
The hospitalization rate for Yakima County listed in the state Department of Health report differs from data for the county on the state's data dashboard, which had last been updated last week. More information was not immediately available about the updated county hospitalization data.
According to the dashboard, Yakima County had a hospitalization rate 5.5 per 100,000 for the seven-day period ending March 30, which is above the required benchmark and would have put Yakima County back in Phase 2.
Local health and business officials had expected Yakima County to be moved down to Phase 2 based on data available as of last week.
Three counties — Whitman, Pierce and Cowlitz — were moved down to Phase 2.
This story is developing and will be updated.