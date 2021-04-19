The state Department of Health said newly revised COVID-19 hospitalizations in Yakima County were higher than initially reported, but the county will remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
The report, which came out April 12, stated the county had 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations for the seven days ending March 30. That equals a rate of 3.9 hospitalizations per 100,000, under the five hospitalizations per 100,000 limit set by the state to remain in Phase 3.
Under Phase 3, businesses, and venues including restaurants, gyms, churches, museums and movie theaters have been able to have indoor capacity of 50%. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted in Phase 3. All 39 counties entered Phase 3 on March 22 and just three counties — Pierce, Whitman and Cowitz — moved down to Phase 2 after the April 12 report.
State Department of Health officials told the Yakima Herald-Republic in an email late last week that the number had since been revised up to 13, giving Yakima County a hospitalization rate of five per 100,000.
To remain in Phase 3, counties over 50,000 people must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 hospitalizations of fewer than 5 per 100,000 or new COVID-19 cases for a 14-day period under 200 per 100,000. Counties with fewer than 50,000 residents have different criteria for remaining in Phase 3.
Yakima County did not meet the COVID-19 case rate requirement, reporting 250 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 for the 14 days ending April 2.
Officials said Yakima County would remain in Phase 3 until the next report, scheduled for May 3, which will determine whether counties remain in Phase 3 or move down to Phase 2. County evaluations are done every three weeks.
“Because Yakima is exactly at the threshold for movement between Phases 2 and 3, the state determined the county may remain in Phase 3,” Department of Health spokeswoman Ginny Streeter said Monday in an emailed statement. “However, we strongly recommend leaders and community members take immediate measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19. That includes continued efforts to promote the wearing of masks, watching distance, keeping gatherings small and outdoors and vaccination.”
Mike Faulk, press secretary for Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, said staff is talking to the state Department of Health regarding the county evaluation process ahead of the next report date. All counties will remain in their current phase until that time, he said.
Hospitals submit various data to the state via the Washington Disease Reporting System, which tracks information on notifiable health conditions such as measles, and now, COVID-19. Hospitals also submit data to the Rapid Health Information Network, or RHINO, including patient demographics, chief complaints and diagnoses from hospitals and clinics across the state. The state pulls data from both systems to determine the COVID-19 hospitalization rate.
Yakima County hospitals initially reported 14 new COVID-19 hospitalizations for March 24-30, or a rate of 5.4 hospitalizations per 100,000. With Yakima County at the cusp of meeting the threshold, the Yakima Health District worked with local hospitals to take a second look at their data.
Through that initial check, the health district reported that four hospitalizations had admission dates outside the reporting period. As a result, the number of hospitalizations dropped from 14 to 10.
However, figures were not updated on the state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard, which measures several COVID-19 data measurements, leading to discrepancies between the April 12 report and what was posted online.
That led the Yakima Health District to work with local hospitals to check figures again. They found three of the hospitalizations initially removed were based on the discharge date, but the admission date was within the reporting period, resulting in the recent revision.
“Yakima Health District does not oversee hospital reporting. However, we value the opportunity to work in collaboration with the (Department of Health) and our local hospitals to verify information before it’s being submitted for review,” Melissa Sixberry, the Yakima Health District’s director of disease control, said in an emailed statement Monday.
“Through this collaboration, we were able to work with the Department of Health to create a more clear distinction on information that is submitted as discharged data versus admission data in the future.”
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said revisions after the fact reinforce how confusing the reporting process continues to be for local hospitals. She also advocates for county officials and community leaders to be notified of figures ahead of time to address any issues before the next reporting date.
“They’ve got to find a way to make the reporting simpler,” she said in a phone interview Monday. “They’ve got to be concise in their direction, so every hospital in every county across the state has a clear understanding.”