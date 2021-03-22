Along with the rest of Washington, Yakima County enters Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, March 22. But it has to keep reducing its COVID-19 numbers to remain there.
Under Phase 3, capacity for all indoor spaces, including restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and performance venues, will increase to 50% or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower. Outdoor sporting events can allow spectators up to 25% capacity or 9,000 people for larger venues and up to 50% capacity or 400 people maximum at smaller venues.
Masks and physical distancing will still be required.
Inslee moved up the effective date for spectators at high school sports to Thursday to allow for spectators during the final week of a modified fall sports season.
All the state’s 39 counties will be in Phase 3 through April 15. Whether each county stays in Phase 3 will be based on an April 12 evaluation of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
All counties of more than 50,000 residents, including Yakima County, will need to have new cases for a 14-day-period under 200 per 100,000 people and new COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven days under five per 100,000 people to remain in Phase 3.
For counties under 50,000, new cases for 14 days must be under 30 per 100,000. New hospitalizations must be under three per 100,000 for the last seven days.
Any county failing to meet either metric will move down a phase for three weeks. All counties would automatically move down a phase if the state’s ICU capacity is greater than 90%.
Counties will be evaluated every three weeks on a Monday, and phase changes will be in effect the following Friday.
For Yakima County to have a new COVID-19 case rate of under 200 per 100,000, the county must average fewer than 36 new cases a day.
According to the latest and most complete data available from the state Department of Health, Yakima County reports a new COVID-19 case rate of 245.8 per 100,000 for the 14 days ending
March 9. That roughly equals a daily average of 45 cases.
However, more recent numbers reported by the Yakima Health District show that new COVID-19 cases are generally trending downward. As of Saturday, Yakima County’s daily average for the last 14 days is 41 cases.
While cases have trended downward in recent months, Yakima Health District officials have urged caution, especially after county residents recently tested positive for COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa. As both variants can spread more efficiently than the original COVID-19 strains, Yakima Health District officials have urged residents to remain diligent with safety measures, including mask-wearing, physical distancing and getting vaccinated when eligible.
For Yakima County to have COVID-19 hospitalizations under five per 100,000 for the last seven days, the county must report fewer than 10 new cases over that period.
According to the latest and complete state data, Yakima County had 14 new COVID-19 hospitalizations admissions for the seven days ending March 1.
Total daily COVID-19 hospitalizations — including new hospitalizations — for Yakima County have been in the 5-6 range after several days in the 8-9 patient range, a possible indicator of a drop in new hospitalizations, the health district reports.