It will be business as usual Monday at Yakima County Superior Court — or close to it, anyway.
Almost two weeks after Gov. Jay Inslee lifted most of the state’s rules to slow the spread of coronavirus, the court is ending nearly all restrictions it put in place on trials and jury selection procedures, according to Superior Court Director Jessica Humphreys.
The court will also discontinue its live video streams of proceedings, as attendance limits in courtrooms are discontinued.
The only restriction that remains in place is encouraging unvaccinated people to wear masks while attending court, Humphreys said in a statement sent to reporters.
Shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Supreme Court ordered jury trials suspended as the state went into lockdown to slow the spread of the virus. Other court hearings could be conducted through videoconferencing software or under strict social distancing guidelines that limited how many people could be in a proceeding.
Jury trials resumed in Yakima County in September, but with safety measures to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus. Judges conducted jury selection proceedings in the main arena at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Trials were conducted in one of the courthouse’s largest courtrooms, where jurors were spread out in the public gallery and the jury box was converted into a witness stand, while plexiglass panels separated the judge and court clerks from attorneys.
Another courtroom was set aside as a jury room, allowing jurors to spread out during deliberations and breaks in trials.
Two jury rooms were converted into public viewing rooms, with the court streaming video there and on the court’s website.