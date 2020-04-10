YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County will be receiving 3,500 additional COVID-19 testing kits.
Lillian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said 1,500 of the test kits coming from the federal stockpile will be used in the area’s long-term care facilities, where about a third of the cases have been found. The remaining 2,000 will be available for testing in the community, Bravo said during a Friday briefing on the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, there were 469 cases of the disease in Yakima County, an increase from the 447 that were reported Thursday evening. Bravo said the number is expected to increase when the district releases numbers later Friday. Officials have expanded testing this week.
The number of deaths remains at 19, Bravo said.
Drive-up testing for people with symptoms of the disease — fever, coughing, shortness of breath — will continue at the Yakima Valley SunDome parking lot until 3 p.m. Friday. As of Thursday afternoon, 367 had gone through the testing site.
