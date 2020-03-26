A person in his or her 30s was the second Yakima County resident to die as a result of COVID-19, the Yakima Health District said Thursday evening.
The individual had several chronic conditions, according to the health district.
"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual. During this difficult time, we must come together as a community and ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent any more losses related to COVID-19,” Andre Fresco, executive director of the health district, said in the statement.
The first death in the county was an elderly resident of a long-term care facility, announced Monday. Three people are hospitalized because of the virus.
The number of cases in the county rose to 66 by Thursday, the health district said, but the spread of the virus was likely much higher.
"All community members should assume that they and others may have already been exposed to COVID-19," the health district statement said. Community members were encouraged to strictly follow a stay-at-home order implemented in the the county Sunday to protect themselves and others.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose to at least 3,207 across 33 counties Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. The number was up from 2,580 on Wednesday. Kittitas County had eight cases and Klickitat County had seven, according to the state.
There were 37 more deaths as of Thursday, for a total of 147, according to the state.