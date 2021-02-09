Booster doses were prioritized in this week’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Yakima County, according to a weekly update from the Yakima Health District.
A total of 2,150 first doses were allocated to the county this week, along with 3,575 second doses, the Yakima Health District said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
That brings the total number of first doses received in the county to 16,785, in addition to 8,785 second doses, it said. So far, 16,091 first doses have been given, as well as 4,019 second doses, the health district said Tuesday.
The health district has previously said that the number of remaining doses is likely greater than listed because providers are often able to extract additional doses of vaccine from vials. The totals do not include doses given to staff and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the federal pharmacy partnership.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Vaccine supplies are limited across the state and nation.
The county isn't receiving enough vaccine yet to open a planned mass vaccination site at State Fair Park. The mass vaccine site is designed to supplement existing sites, and the county would need to receive approximately 15,000 to 20,000 vaccine doses a week to support all existing partners and the State Fair Park site, the health district said.
As of last week, 18 clinics, hospitals and pharmacies had received vaccine in Yakima County. All locations are giving vaccine to all eligible community members, and none are prioritizing existing patients, the health district said.
Individuals should get both doses from the same location, it said.
Prosser's second doses
At Prosser Memorial Health in neighboring Benton County, the hospital was able to secure second doses after a previous communication bump that put the supply in question, said Shannon Hitchcock, the hospital’s chief communications officer.
“It looks like we’ll be able to get everyone taken care of at our clinic,” she said of those who received first doses at the hospital.
She said some community members were expressing concern that they wouldn’t be able to get in for their second dose by the date marked on their vaccination records. She said not to worry.
“It doesn’t have to be by that day,” she said. But there’s a window in which the second vaccine can be given. At Prosser Memorial, some patients are being scheduled for their second dose a week after their marked date, she noted.
She added that the hospital hopes to receive first doses again to be able to help with the continued vaccination effort, and that community members should check the website for updates. Those in need of second doses from the hospital will be called directly, Hitchcock said.
Eligibility and appointments
Community members can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The Yakima Health District has an updated list of local clinics and other locations offering vaccines at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment. The health district itself is not offering appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.