The Yakima Health District reported 62 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 27,107 since mid-March, with deaths at 374.
Seventeen people were hospitalized Wednesday, with three people intubated.
As of Wednesday, 24,210 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 521.2 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
Vaccine supplies are limited. Yakima County received 500 first doses of COVID vaccines and 3,200 booster doses, the health district said. The state Department of Health is prioritizing booster doses.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of vaccine rollout, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. All clinics require scheduled appointments.
The mass vaccination site in the Tri-Cities is closed this week because vaccine shipments have been affected by winter weather, the Tri-City Herald reported.