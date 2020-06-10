Yakima County reached a new milestone Wednesday, with 100 individuals lost to COVID-19.
The new total comes as the county saw 1,000 new cases of the respiratory virus in the span of a week, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said during a weekly briefing. The total case count as of Wednesday afternoon was 5,061. There were 43 people hospitalized countywide.
“I want to express our deep sympathies for each and every person who has lost a family member to COVID-19 and for each and every one of you who has had to go through the experience of having a loved one in the hospital and not being able to be by their side to support them,” said Bravo.
“As a public health community and a health care community, we pledge to continue to work day and night to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Yakima so that we do not have to see more suffering from COVID-19, whether that be to deaths, hospitalizations or ill family members.”
Bravo and Dr. Tanny Davenport of Virginia Mason Memorial urged the community to wear masks in public. The practice is proven to decrease the spread of the virus and does not cause health risks to those wearing them, they said.
Davenport emphasized that Yakima’s COVID-19 trends were worsening. He said 52% of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in all of Washington on Tuesday were from Yakima County alone. For context, he said Yakima County makes up just 3.2% of the state’s total population.
She said Yakima County only included lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in its counts. Probable cases are not included. In the case of individuals who have been tested multiple times, their confirmed case is only counted once in the Yakima Health District totals, she said. Still, nearly 30% of all tests in the county are coming back positive, compared to roughly 6% statewide. Bravo said the positive rate is growing.
The percentage of licensed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is 19%, up from 17% last week, according to the state Department of Health.
Bravo said it is up to the entire community to band together to fight the spread of the virus.
“We know the numbers are increasing every single day,” she said. “We need each and every one of us to commit and dedicate ourselves to follow the public health recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
