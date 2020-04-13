With school campuses closed for the rest of the school year, seniors in Yakima County and throughout Washington will be completing their graduation requirements from home.
What that looks like in each district varies.
Locally, some districts are having seniors focus on their remaining course requirements. Some are looking at waivers to eliminate roadblocks. Others are carrying on as usual — or as close to usual as possible, considering campuses are closed.
Meanwhile, the state has made way for some adjustments to help ensure seniors on track to graduate prior to the arrival of the pandemic are able to.
State guidance and flexibility
Adjustments to how students would be vetted for meeting graduation standards this year came with a statewide mandated school closure, announced in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Originally the closures were expected to be six weeks, ending April 24. But Gov. Jay Inslee has since announced that campuses will remain closed through the end of the year.
Even before the full extension of closures, the state made it clear that seniors’ success should be prioritized by districts, and a focus should be placed on courses necessary for graduation requirements.
“Our education system has a special charge right now to focus very intensely on the successes that you need to have in completing classes, demonstrating your learning, getting through your graduation requirements, getting rid of some of those hurdles where it’s appropriate,” state Superintendent Chris Reykdal said late last month in an online address to seniors. “Seniors, take the opportunity. There’s a little bit more work to do, but we’re going to get you graduated. We’re going to make sure that you have success.”
The state is allowing districts to waive up to two non-core credits of the 24 normally required to graduate. There’s also flexibility in how a student can earn credit, such as with a pass/no credit grade instead of letter grades or through showing competency in a foreign language.
Districts are encouraged to eliminate any local graduation requirements. But students are still required to complete a High School and Beyond Plan, an individualized plan students work on for several years throughout the course of their schooling to prepare for life after K-12.
On Wednesday, the State Board of Education also approved an emergency waiver, as directed by lawmakers. If granted, they would allow districts to waive some requirements for seniors who were on track to graduate prior to school closures if the district proves it made a good-faith effort to provide the necessary learning opportunities.
Local impact
In Yakima County, schools are approaching senior support in different ways, with some still sorting out the details.
In the Yakima School District — home to 16,000 students and 1,279 seniors in the class of 2020 — high schools have been directed to zero in on students who are on track to complete requirements, said Robert Darling, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the district.
“Get all of the barriers out of the way, making it possible for them to graduate,” said Darling.
By early April, about 960 seniors were on track to graduate, a proportion that was expected before the COVID-19 disruption, according to Clinton Endicot, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
That’s 75 percent of the senior class.
With campuses closed, teachers districtwide are required to have two-way connections with each of their students at least once a week to provide support for remote learning, which varies by teacher and at times student. At the high school level, grades are being simplified to A, B, pass or N/A. For seniors unconcerned about GPA, that means they can complete a set amount of work and meet the standard for graduation with a passing grade, if they choose, said Darling.
Darling also said the district might use waivers.
In the Highland School District, superintendent Mark Anderson said he has filed for the State Board of Education waiver and would assess on a student-by-student basis whether it is appropriate to use.
Others, like East Valley, are still weighing what the best approach in supporting seniors will be.
In Sunnyside, seniors received letters last week with breakdowns of which credits or graduation requirements they had already met and which were yet to be completed.
The district closely monitors senior progress under normal circumstances so that by August of each year, it knows where each senior is on their path to graduation and can help redirect those off track, said Sunnyside High School Vice Principal David Martinez.
This year, amid closures, that system paid dividends when the district needed to quickly reach out to each student with a plan for the remaining weeks of their K-12 careers. For many students, the letter affirmed that they had met requirements. For others, it showed what work was left to meet the mark.
Since the district functions on trimesters, Martinez said, few students have graduation requirements left. For that reason, the district decided not to waive any of the 24 state graduation requirements or the district senior project requirement. The district anticipates roughly 90% of the senior class will graduate, on par with recent years.
How are seniors doing?
Alexis Sotelo,18, a Sunnyside senior, was among those who benefited from the district’s trimester system. In the first trimester of the year, she completed her senior project and credit requirements, which the letter from her high school verified.
“I like how quick it was for them to let us know what was expected,” she said.
She pointed out that when students received their letters, they still thought they’d return to school in April.
“They made sure we were not alone in this process,” said Sotelo.
Having campus closed for the remainder of the year was a disappointment, but students still have access to resources like counselor support on college scholarship applications, she said — something she has been using. Plus, courses for graduation requirements and dual-credit courses have continued remotely during closures.
“SHS is still showing us how to brighten up this tough time,” she said.
Reykdal, the state superintendent, encouraged seniors to be resilient.
“You are going to demonstrate that we’re going to get through this as a county,” he said in his address. “You will be the first graduating class of a generation of young people that will think differently about learning and about struggle, just as our parents did through very difficult times, as our grandparents struggled through war, as our great grandparents struggled through a pandemic of their own.”
Madison Clemmons, 17, a senior at Yakima’s Eisenhower High School, is worried that the student struggle might be disproportionate because of district or family resources. She’s concerned that many seniors might not be able to meet graduation requirements since they don’t have internet access or electronic devices at home.
But in recent weeks, she said schools have sent out several messages to seniors about how to borrow devices. Plus, she felt encouraged by internet providers’ offers for free access during the pandemic.
Clemmons said she has been submitting assignments made before the closure via photo, waiting for new assignments and completing online work for a credit retrieval course.
But some students doing credit retrieval are required to have teacher oversight to complete assignments, another complication she worries could set back students otherwise on their way to graduation.
Maddi Hyatt, 17, a senior in Naches Valley, said there are high stress levels about seniors being able to complete graduation requirements.
“In the Nile area, there’s not good internet access, so students are nervous about not being able to turn things in,” she said.
While Hyatt has the credits necessary to graduate, she’s had trouble recording and submitting music for her elective band course. But she said there was strong communication between students and teachers, making it possible to find solutions.
In West Valley, all senior coursework is continuing remotely. Even electives, like 17-year-old senior Anna Murphy‘s physical education course, are still being taught. But school is more tedious than it usually is, she said.
“With the pandemic and not being able to go to school and that environment, it’s hard to do your schoolwork at home,” Murphy said. “It’s definitely difficult to try and have that same routine and focus and everything. It was one thing when there was still the possibility to go back to school, but now a lot of my peers and I are dealing with the fact that we don’t get to go back to school, so the thought of ‘what’s the point?’ has entered our minds.”
But she said teachers have served as an important support system, academically and personally.
“We all learn about these different (periods of) history,” said Murphy. “It’s a bizarre feeling to know you’re living through history. In 20 years, there will be a history class about this” — and about her graduating class, she said.