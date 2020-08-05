The Yakima Health District recommended Wednesday evening that all local school districts begin fall learning remotely.
The Yakima, West Valley, Toppenish, Selah, Grandview, East Valley, Highland, Mabton and Union Gap school districts each announced plans for remote learning in the fall throughout the day Wednesday.
The announcements came the same day state officials recommended remote learning in higher-risk communities like Yakima County.
Both the state and local health district pointed to high trends of COVID-19 in Yakima County. The state listed Yakima County as one of 25 statewide considered high risk, meaning a community with more than 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in a two-week period.
Yakima County had 338 cases per 100,000 population from July 16-29, according to the state Department of Health. That's an improvement from earlier this summer, but still well above where health officials would like it to be.
"The YHD understands the important roles schools play not only in education, but in social-emotional learning, addressing students with special needs, acknowledging racial and social inequities and providing assistance with meeting basic needs such as nutrition, physical activity and safety," health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said in a statement Wednesday evening. "As we make the health and safety of both students and school staff our highest priority, at this time I strongly recommend distance learning only."
Everson said an exception would be the considerations of group instruction of fewer than five students "to support the most educationally at-risk students, such as those with severe language barriers and/or disabilities, at the discretion of school district leadership."
Local school announcements
Yakima School District students will start Aug. 26 in Stage A of a four-step plan approved by the school board Monday. That will continue for at least the first 18 weeks of the school year. Full details on the district's plan are posted at https://www.ysd7.org/reopeningplan.
“Given the information that we currently have at this time on the case count and likelihood of a decrease of the COVID-19 virus in a location where we have so many essential workers, we have decided to err on the side of safety and will reopen in a distance learning model,” said Superintendent Trevor Greene.
Students in West Valley, East Valley and Highland districts can expect to learn remotely through Oct. 30.
In Toppenish School District, students will be learning remotely until it is deemed safe according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards for students to attend school on campus, the district said in a statement.
The Selah School District also said Wednesday it would start school in a fully remote/distance learning model. Officials said the model will be in place through the first trimester, or until approximately Dec. 4 unless health conditions change. In a letter to families, Superintendent Shane Backlund said the remote option will be "a significantly enhanced version of the approach that we used in the spring of 2020."
The letter said there's a possibility for small groups of students to be able to come into buildings for face-to-face instruction at times. How those students would be identified will be addressed in the weeks ahead. Classes start Sept. 9 in Selah. More information is at www.selahschools.org/reopen.
In Grandview, remote learning will be used at least for the first 60 days of school, beginning Aug. 27, the district also said in a Wednesday morning statement. More details will be available at www.gsd200.org/reopening, which will launch on Tuesday.
Mabton expects to release more details on plans for remote learning on Tuesday.
Union Gap plans on remote learning through Oct. 23.
Improvements from the spring
School officials across the county said remote learning in the fall would be significantly improved from spring.
“The community is going to be impressed with the upgrade in our response and our services, as compared to the unplanned switch to a distance learning model in March,” said Greene of the Yakima School District. “That was a change that obviously caught the entire world of education off guard, and now knowing that there has been a summer to prepare and there will be an additional couple of weeks before the start of school, our families and our community will see a very different and consistent response across our system.”
Sunnyside and Naches Valley districts are awaiting on action from their school boards to determine fall plans. Sunnyside meets Friday evening and Naches Valley meets on Monday. Naches Valley Superintendent Robert Bowman said "it looks very much like we will be going completely online."
Details for Yakima this fall
In the Yakima School District, the potential for small groups of students to return to campus would be prioritized based on need. This means students with disabilities, those in foster care, those experiencing homelessness and students learning English likely would be first to return to campus. This will not happen until after the start of school, district officials said in a call Wednesday morning.
Students can either learn remotely with their classroom teacher and classmates – in which case they might transition to on-campus learning if health trends allow down the road – or choose a fully online platform through the end of the semester or school year.
About 40% of parents who responded to a district survey expressed interest in registering their students for the fully online model of learning, said Rob Darling, Yakima School District assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Greene said the 18-week window would allow parents and school staff to plan effectively for things like child care, food services and improved distance-based teaching. The period might be extended if trends do not improve.
The decision was based on conversations with both the state and the Yakima Health District, he said.
“We want our students in school. We have a strong desire to return to physical setting and we know that there is no substitute for the greater … collective impact for our students than being in front of a teacher in a classroom,” Greene said. “But one of the things that we have committed to doing is making sure that we have the safety of our students and staff and our community – physical safety first and foremost – even if that means we have to come up with new and creative and innovative ways to address to social and emotional needs that come through distance learning and this extended time.”