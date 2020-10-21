COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fever

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

The illness can vary. Some people might be asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) or have mild symptoms. Others might have severe illness that requires hospitalization.