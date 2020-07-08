After taking a sip from her virgin margarita, Natalie Ortega snapped a photo of her drink and shared it on Instagram.
For Ortega, 17, the photo was a memento of her first lunch out with her mom, Stephany Lopez, 41, and older sister, Lily Ortega, 21.
The trio ate at El Mirador for lunch Tuesday, their first meal out in about four months.
“I think the food tastes better when you sit down and enjoy it,” she said.
The Mexican restaurant, just off the Yakima Avenue exit on Interstate 82, was one of many restaurants that started offering outdoor dining after Yakima County entered Phase 1.5 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan.
Most counties in the state are in Phase 2 or 3. Yakima County was one of three counties still in Phase 1. With a desire to allow some additional business activity safely, the state approved all three counties — Yakima, Benton, and Franklin — for Phase 1.5 late last week.
Phase 1.5 allows for outdoor restaurant dining, more construction and manufacturing, and retail activity at limited levels. Hair salons, barbershops, and pet groomers can also reopen with restrictions.
This paved the wave for several businesses to resume some activity.
El Mirador had been open several months for takeout, said owner Cecelia Brambila. At first business was slow, but it got better over time.
“We got a lot of support from the community,” she said.
She estimates she’s now at about 50% of her usual sales. While not ideal, it’s been enough for her to cover costs.
El Mirador started offering outdoor dining Monday. Brambila is continuing to provide takeout and hopes the addition of outdoor dining will boost sales.
“Ten percent to 15% more would be awesome,” she said.
Phase 1.5
With the county officially entering Phase 1.5 Friday — during the Fourth of July weekend — many businesses did not ramp up activity right away.
The Valley Mall reopened its interior shopping area Tuesday. This gave mall staff several days to make sure all safety requirements were met.
Signs encouraging shoppers to stay at least 6 feet apart had been in place for two months. But additional signage was needed and mall officials needed to finalize other details.
For example, the mall had to figure out how to enforce the 30-minute time limit. The mall settled on a wristband system. The color of a visitor’s wristband would change every 30 minutes, providing a way for security officials to track how long shoppers were in the mall.
More than 100 people were in line when the mall opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Some shoppers were in line for at least an hour.
Among them was Maria Mendoza, who was waiting with her three sisters. They had driven from Granger.
Mendoza, 22, said she was eager to go shopping again.
“We would shop online, but you have to wait for it to get here,” Mendoza said.
She was also happy to leave her house.
“We were just stuck in the house, scared,” she said.
But after the doors opened, many shoppers quickly left when they saw certain stores were still closed.
Mendoza browsed at one store, but most of the retailers she wanted to visit were still closed. She and her sisters plan to return later in the week.
“I thought they posted on Facebook the entire mall was going to be open,” she said.
Jacob Butler, marketing manager for the Valley Mall, said the mall opted to let individual retail tenants decide when to reopen and what hours they would keep once they opened. With the entry into Phase 1.5 coming during a holiday week, it took retailers some extra time to ramp up, he said.
Some retailers needed time to bring back laid-off employees. Others needed to iron out safety measures. On Tuesday, workers at closed stores were cleaning and rearranging displays to provide space for social distancing.
“It’s been interesting having to navigate through all the finishing touches,” Butler said.
The retailers that did open Tuesday had a system in place. Each store had an occupancy limit — anywhere from five to 15 people — and had plenty of hand sanitizer and signs about safety.
It resulted in a far different experience than the one that ended in late March, when the Mall closed its main shopping area.
But shopper Gladys Myers is willing to accept the new normal. Myers, 67, said she liked to shop to pass the day. One of her favorite stores was Bath & Body Works, where she would enjoy the different scents of lotions and candles.
“I’m a shopaholic,” she said. “It was so hard. It’s things you took for granted.”
Bath & Body Works wasn’t open Tuesday, but Myers hoped to return to the mall later in the week and great her favorite employees.
”It feels good”
Over at Barber Headquarters in Yakima, Marcus Redfield sat in David Dzul’s chair for a long-awaited cut.
“Nice to be back?” Redfield asked Dzul.
“It feels good,” Dzul replied.
The barbershop resumed business Monday, but for just a half-day to test everything. It was essential for Dzul to make sure that the shop was meeting safety requirements.
Tuesday was the first day under the shop’s extended hours. It’s now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ensure that all the shop’s eight barbers could work for at least six hours. No more than three barbers are working at a given time.
For Redfield, 38, it was nice to have someone else cut his hair. He resorted to cutting his hair after a month, and it didn’t turn out well.
“It feels relaxing,” he said. “It feels right.”
He didn’t mind the restrictions. He was used to implementing safety measures at Borton Fruit, where he works as a sanitation supervisor.
“It’s the new normal,” he said. “You get used to it.”