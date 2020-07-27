The Yakima Health District reported 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and no new deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County since mid-March has reached 10,195. The death toll is 191.
A total of 37 people were hospitalized Monday, an increase of six from Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from four to three.
Health officials said 7,420 people have recovered from COVID-19, an additional 48 from Sunday.
The rate of new cases over the past two weeks is 407 per 100,000 in Yakima County. About 15% of people tested for COVID-19 over the past two weeks tested positive, according to the state Department of Health. While those two numbers aren't yet close to meeting the state's criteria for reopening, they have been declining over the past few weeks and are headed in the right direction.
Call 211 for community testing site information.