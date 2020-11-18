Yakima Health District officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with one new death.
The county has had 13,917 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 255 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Nineteen people were hospitalized Wednesday, up four from Tuesday. Two people were intubated and a total of 12,391 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 161 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced sweeping new restrictions in an effort to curb COVID’s accelerating spread throughout Washington.