Yakima County received nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state this week, including a robust amount of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the first supply of Pfizer first doses in several weeks.
Those totals don't include a separate federal supply slated for State Fair Park and mobile sites through a new pilot program.
The county received 9,850 doses from the state for this week, including 4,040 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 4,510 booster or second doses of those two vaccines. Most of the doses — 5,800 — were from Pfizer, including 2,340 first doses and 3,510 second doses. The county received 2,700 Moderna doses – 1,700 first doses and 1,000 second or booster doses.
The county also received 1,300 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses in its allocation from the state this week. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot and does not require the level of cold storage the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do.
The Yakima Health District encourages community members, when eligible, to take whatever vaccine is available.
Federal pilot program
The county will start receiving upward of 1,000 vaccines a day through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, that launches Wednesday. Those vaccine doses will supply a drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park and additional mobile vaccination units throughout the Yakima Valley.
In addition to the state allocation to Yakima County, the region also is receiving additional vaccines through the Federal Health Resources and Service Administration Program and the federal pharmacy program.
Since vaccinations began in mid-December, Yakima County has received a total of 64,289 first doses, including the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine and 32,367 second or booster shots, according to a March 23 report from the Yakima Health District. The county has distributed 48,518 first doses and 23,130 second or booster doses.
However, the total distribution of vaccines in Yakima County is much higher than reported as several facilities, including several pharmacies, did not provide figures in time for the report. Also, vaccinations through the federal Walgreens Long-Term Care Program are not included in the county’s report.
As of Saturday, 23.55% of Yakima County’s 255,950 residents had received at least one vaccine dose, and 14.32% of residents were fully vaccinated, according to figures from the state Department of Health.