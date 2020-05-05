Yakima County will open its office Wednesday to the public for existing and new development permits.
The office was closed due to Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order that's intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The announcement comes as Inslee unveiled plans to reopen the economy in phases.
County officials said in a news release that the public services office will work with developers and contractors on existing and new development permits on an appointment-only basis.
New applications can be submitted on pre-scheduled dates and times, the release said.
"This is a first step in making business easier and more efficient for our customers. The commissioners are actively working on additional ways — for example, providing online applications and online payment options — to ensure we are streamlining permitting instead of holding our customers back," Commissioner Vicki Baker said in the release.
Appointments can be made by calling the county office at 509-574-2300 between 8 and 4 p.m. weekdays.
There are guidelines to appointments: Only one person per appointment unless an interpreter is needed, masks are required, no more than two people in the elevator at a time, arrive five minutes early to avoid any delays.
During the closure, the office has received 167 building applications compared to the 252 application over the same period in 2019, the release said.
Despite fewer applications, the value of construction projects mirrors that of the same period last year, the release said.