Yakima County is offering property tax payment options to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
One choice offered by the county’s Treasurer’s Office allows half of annual assessments to be broken into two payments, and the other divides the total annual assessment into eight monthly payments.
A person who chose to break half the annual assessment into two payments would make a payment by the end of April and a second by the end of May with the remainder paid by the end of the year, said Yakima County Treasurer Ilene Thomson.
The other option is subject to interest and allows for eight monthly payments with the last one in November, she said.
Those financially impacted are asked to contact the Treasurer’s Office by April 20. The office can be reached at cntytreasurer@co.yakima.wa.us or 509-574-2800.
Small business owners and people who’ve been thrown out of work as a result of the pandemic are worried, Thomson said.
“We’re trying — our phones are ringing off the hook, she said. We’re trying to help everyone we can.”
Other counties, such as Kittitas and Benton, are offering similar payment options. Property taxes are due April 30.
But it’s a balancing act to provide some relief while assuring governments can continue to provide services and cover debt obligations, Thomson said.
About 11% of county revenue is generated by property taxes — nearly $27 million. That helps pay for vital operations such as law enforcement, courts, jails and other services.
But county property taxes fund much more than that. Most of it funds schools and another chunk goes to fire districts.
This year, $81 million in property taxes is going directly to area school districts to pay for operations, levies and construction bonds, Thomson said.
Nearly $65 million in county property tax revenue goes to the state school fund.
Cities and town get $34 million
with fire districts receiving nearly $12 million and library districts getting $7.7 million.