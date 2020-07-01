Yakima County commissioners have earmarked $2.8 million in CARES Act funds for local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses will be able to apply for grants up to $10,000 that can be used to pay for expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, businesses insurance incurred on or after March 27.
Grants will not have to be repaid, commissioners said in news release.
Businesses must meet to following criteria to be eligible for the grant:
- Located in Yakima County.
- Have 20 or fewer full-time employees.
- Had to close or reduce operations due to state orders.
- Have lost revenue due to the pandemic.
There’s no requirement for how long a business has been operating. Businesses will need to include their operating license number and any receipts or invoiced in their applications.
The first application round closes July 13. More information on how to apply can be found at www.ycda.com/grants.