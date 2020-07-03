Yakima County Phase 1.5

Social gatherings: No gathering with people from outside your household

Restaurants: Outdoor seating only with proper physical distancing and only with individuals from your household. No bar-top seating

Retail stores: Open at 15% capacity with indoor activities limited to 30 minutes

Religious and faith based organizations: Open up to 25% capacity or up to 200 people, whichever is less, with physical distance between households

Barbershops, hair salons and personal services: Open at 25% indoor capacity

Pet grooming: Open at 25% indoor capacity

Construction and manufacturing: Phase 2 guidelines

More information about industry-specific guidelines will be posted on the Yakima Health District website.