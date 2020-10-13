Phase 2 changes

• Removes outdoor requirement for small gatherings so five people are allowed indoors or outdoors

• Movie theaters allowed to open with 25% capacity

• Permitted indoor capacity at restaurants/bars/breweries/distilleries raised from 25% to 50%

• Alcohol cut off extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Museums and libraries allowed to open with 25% capacity

- Permitted capacity at weddings, receptions and funerals raised from 20% to 25%, limit remains 30 people

• Permitted capacity for indoor religious services raised from 50 to 200 people, or 25% (whichever is less). Choirs are not allowed.

• Real estate guest occupancy raised from 25% to 50% and 30-minute per customer limit eliminated

• Permitted capacity for hairstylists, barbers and nail salons raised from 25% to 50%. Capacity for pet groomers also increases from 25% to 50%

• Permitted capacity for professional service providers raised from 25% to 50%, eliminates 30-minute limit per customer