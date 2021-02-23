Yakima County is scheduled to receive a significant boost in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries this week after winter weather delayed shipments last week. A number of locations were taking appointments for first doses on Tuesday.
The district reported the county was slated to receive 12,350 doses of vaccine this week, which includes 9,050 first doses and 3,300 second doses, according to a news release from the health district. That’s much higher than previous weeks.
Those totals include 3,000 first doses going to the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. It is one of three federally qualified health centers in the state that is part of a federal program to distribute vaccines to underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the health district said.
In a Facebook Live town hall hosted by Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney on Tuesday, health district Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach said more vaccine doses could be coming as soon as Wednesday.
As of early Tuesday evening, 12 vaccine locations were scheduling first dose appointments, according to the list at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. They included the Kennewick mass vaccination site; unspecified Safeway pharmacies; Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and Yakima Valley Family Clinic in Yakima; numerous Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic locations and the Swofford & Halma Clinic in Sunnyside.
Four locations were setting appointments for second doses. They included Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Central Washington Family Medicine and Yakima Pediatrics in Yakima, and Prosser Memorial Hospital in Prosser.
As of Tuesday, Yakima County providers have administered 20,248 first doses and 8,844 second doses, the health district said. Using those numbers, about 3.5% of Yakima County’s population is fully vaccinated. The totals don’t include vaccines given through federal pharmacy programs.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
The health district does not schedule appointments. Those who fall under Phase A or Tier 1 of Phase 1B should use the contact information on the page to schedule appointments by contacting the vaccine location directly. The lists are updated based on vaccine availability.
Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator who has been working on vaccine distribution, said the health district is excited to see an increase in vaccines, though it still doesn’t have enough to open a mass vaccine site at State Fair Park and supply other locations.
“In the coming weeks, we hope to continue seeing an increase in the number of vaccines Yakima County receives,” he said in a statement.