Yakima County jail officials began taking steps to deal with the possibility of COVID-19 cases almost a month ago, according to a county official.

Intake officers now screen people being booked into the jail for coronavirus symptoms. They also attempt to determine if prisoners have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Corrections staff are equipped with face masks and gloves, said Jeremy Welch, the county Department of Corrections’ security operations chief. And officials urge employees to self-report if they experience possible coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, a University of Washington professor has also suggested that jails and prisons consider releasing inmates if a COVID-19 outbreak reduces the number of corrections officers available for duty.

“It would be something potentially considered if an outbreak occurred here, and staff were infected and we had to work with minimal staff,” Welch said.

In a March 5 memo to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, Dr. Marc F. Stern, an affiliate assistant professor at the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, outlined areas prisons and jails should look at to either prevent or manage a COVID-19 outbreak.

Among Stern's suggestions: screening staff and prisoners for COVID-19, which is caused by a strain of the coronavirus; using phone or video systems for non-contact visitation; isolating inmates who are ill; and issuing protective equipment.

Stern also said sheriffs and police chiefs need to talk with judges and prosecutors about the possibility of releasing inmates if the illness reduces the number of jailers.

Welch said such a move is an option if a significant number of officers were either sickened or placed into quarantine for possible exposure. But he said it would ultimately be up to the judges in the county’s superior and district courts to decide who — if anyone — should be released.

For inmates who are sent to Yakima County as part of a contract with other counties, screening takes place where officers pick them up, Welch said.

If inmates test positive, they are placed in the jail’s isolation unit, which utilizes a negative-pressure ventilation system to contain airborne diseases, Welch said.

Since alcohol-based hand sanitizers are forbidden in the jail, inmates are being given additional soap, and Welch said the jail is looking into purchasing anti-bacterial soap.