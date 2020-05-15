An inmate at the Yakima County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, jail officials said Friday.
The 48-year-old man was one of two who transferred from the Sunnyside city jail, according to a news release from the Yakima County Department of Corrections, which operates the North Front Street jail.
It is the first reported case of COVID-19 in the jail.
Sunnyside’s jail commander notified the county that the two inmates may have been exposed to the coronavirus at the city jail, where nine staff and one inmate had tested positive for the disease, the release and Sunnyside City Manager Marty Casey said.
The inmates were moved to a medical isolation unit, while housing units in the jail annex and the fourth floor where the inmates stayed were placed on isolation, the release said. The inmate who tested positive was housed in a single cell on the jail’s fourth floor, the release said. The other inmate tested negative.
Authorities said the inmate with COVID-19 has been released from custody by the courts with health-care and quarantine instructions. Jail officials have not released the inmate’s name, citing federal medical privacy laws.
The news comes as the number of reported cases in the county increased by 60 to 2,246 Friday afternoon. There was also one additional death reported, bringing the total to 74.