The Yakima County Department of Corrections is implementing stricter procedures to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has infected 40 inmates and five employees at the North Front Street jail.
Among the new steps are testing all inmates booked into the Yakima County jail, as well as ordering all inmates and staff, regardless of whether they directly work with inmates, to wear masks.
Chief of Security Operations Jeremy Welch and Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilián Bravo confirmed reports that the number of new cases at the jail has increased since June 18, when the jail reported that 19 inmates in a second-floor unit tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are absolutely taking it seriously,” Welch said. “We have put restrictions in place for movement, we are going to do additional testing and staffers are taking proper protocols. We want it to be under control.”
At the time of the June 18 incident, Welch said staffers and inmates would be required to wear masks, but Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the jail could not legally require it, so it was downgraded to a recommendation.
But in light of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order mandating masks in public spaces starting Friday, Welch said the jail is now requiring masks for everyone. He said the only exceptions have been for several people who’ve said they cannot wear facial coverings for medical reasons.
For those people, Welch said the department is looking at alternatives to masks.