When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Yakima County, Velma Manuel said her family was concerned about her.
At the time, Manuel was booked into the Yakima County jail awaiting trial on assault charges.
“My daughter was working in public safety, and she was very concerned,” said Manuel, who was recently released on bail. “I had been in there for a while, and I knew I wasn’t exposed to it, but ... everybody wants to be safe.”
One thing that helped, she said, was communicating with her family. While phone calls home could run as much as $3.18 for 15 minutes, she said a jail policy to give inmates two free phone calls a week helped her keep in touch with anxious family members.
“We’re trying to encourage some normalcy,” said Steve Driscoll, the juvenile justice center’s detention manager.
Prior to the outbreak, the jail’s policy was to allow two 30-minute visits between inmates and family members, as well as two 15-minute phone calls. The visits could take place either in a visiting area in the jail or by a video link between the jail and the nearby administration building.
At the juvenile justice center, juveniles had to pay for phone calls home, while the county would cover the postage for one letter home a day before the outbreak, Driscoll said. But they could also have in-person visits with parents and/or legal guardians.
Barring in-person visits was one of the first steps corrections officials took as part of efforts to prevent the disease from spreading among inmates and staff working in the jail or detention center, where social distancing can be more of a challenge.
Officials said fear of coronavirus spurred some inmates to break out of the jail in late March. Changes were made to help inmates remain in contact with loved ones during the pandemic while observing Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
Since the outbreak, Driscoll said the juveniles can call home several times a week for free, as well as write several letters a day to family members that are mailed at the county’s expense.
Detention center staff have also ordered web cameras that would allow youth offenders to have video visits with family members, and Driscoll said a volunteer organization is working on helping families get set up.
He declined to name the organization as he did not have its permission.
“We’re trying to maintain contact with parents and guardians,” Driscoll said, noting that family contact is part of the center’s philosophy. “That’s why we’re trying to do anything and everything we can.”
At the Yakima County jail, inmates are being allowed 20 free texts on their tablets, in addition to the free calls, said Jeremy Welch, the jail’s chief of security operations. They also receive several free video meetings with family to make up for the lack of in-person visits.
Manuel said the free contacts made a difference for her and other inmates. She said there was an inmate in the faith-based housing unit with her who was from Walla Walla, and the free phone calls made it easier for her to stay in touch with her spouse and child, reducing the woman’s anxiety.
Adeline Gutierrez, whose brother Casimiro is being held on first-degree robbery and residential burglary charges, said the no-visit policy hurt her mother the most, but the free calls and video chats put things back the way they were before the pandemic — when they work.
“My brother’s codes (for the free video) did not work,” she said.
When it does work, her mother makes video visits with her brother, and Gutierrez has been exchanging texts with her brother. She considers herself fortunate.
“A lot of guys say they don’t get to see their families as often,” she said.