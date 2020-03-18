YAKIMA, Wash. — Eleven inmates at the Yakima County jail are under quarantine after three of them developed coughs, the county Department of Corrections announced.

Three men being held in a dormitory-style housing unit on the jail’s third floor reported their symptoms around noon, according to a news release from the jail. Medical staff found the inmates did not have any of the other symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever or shortness of breath.

Jail staff notified the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health, the release said, and placed the 11 inmates in the housing unit under quarantine. The inmates will be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with guidelines from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the county DOC.

The announcement comes as the jail is changing its visitation policies in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Visitors will not be allowed into the jail or the neighboring video visitation center, said Jeremy Welch, the jail’s chief of security operations. Inmates will be allowed 20 free texts on their tablets, Welch said, and arrangements are being made to allow for a free phone call or 11 free off-site video meetings between inmates and family members.

The jail has been screening inmates for symptoms of COVID-19 at booking, with inmates coming from King County being screened there before they are transported, Welch said earlier.

Staff members have masks and gloves to protect themselves, Welch said, and the jail is equipped with a negative-air-pressure isolation ward to house sick inmates.

While hand sanitizer is deemed contraband for inmates, additional sanitizer dispensers were installed outside the jail’s basement courtrooms for the public and attorneys.

The Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center has suspended in-person visits with detainees, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf said during hearings Tuesday.