Cindy Johnson Breilh is familiar with the Yakima Valley, as many of her family members are from here.
Now Johnson Breilh is making her mark in the Yakima Valley as well. She’s executive director of U.S. programs for Medical Teams International, a Tigard, Ore.-based nonprofit. The organization has been running community testing sites in Yakima for several weeks and provided mass testing at long-term care facilities and agricultural work sites.
Johnson Breilh said MTI’s agility allows it to respond quickly to community needs. She said the organization completed more than 2,100 tests at Yakima County sites in July and nearly that many in the first 11 days of August.
“Our mobility allows us to get to hot spots faster,” she said. “That’s what we’re probably best at doing.”
Health experts maintain that frequent and widespread testing, along with contact tracing, is crucial for slowing and, eventually, combating the spread of COVID-19.
And while there’s still a ways to go, Yakima County has had one of the highest testing rates out of all counties statewide. According to figures provided by the Yakima Health District, Yakima County had done 15,138.7 tests per 100,000 people as of Thursday. That put it third behind Franklin and King counties.
Community testing sites are a key reason for the higher rate of testing. Such sites have been crucial in reaching Yakima County residents who may not otherwise visit a provider to get tested for COVID-19.
Johnson Breilh said Medical Teams International said lowering the barriers for testing is important in getting as many residents tested as possible.
The most recent challenge as of late was getting enough staff and volunteers to run the sites. Most of the sites have been run by nurses and staff members from Seattle and Portland.
“We would love to find more staff and volunteers from the community itself,” she said.
‘They made me feel comfortable’
Among those who visited the community testing sites last week was Johana Garcia, 19.
Garcia went for a run early last week, and things seemed fine. But as the day went on, she started getting a headache and experienced chest pain. That evening, she developed a fever.
Her father, mother and brother had tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother and brother got it in late July. Her dad tested positive early this month.
Garcia’s temperature returned to normal the next day, but she knew she needed to get tested. So she went to a community test site at Fiesta Foods on Tuesday.
“I was really scared,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I don’t like things up my nose.”
She stayed in the car while her brother waited in line for her. She went to get tested about an hour later.
“The ladies (at the testing site) were super nice to me,” she said. “They made me feel comfortable.”
She was given a piece of paper with a QR code for a website where she could check her results. Garcia said she’s grateful for the community testing sites.
“I’m a DACA recipient,” she said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provided undocumented residents who arrived in the U.S. as children deferment from deportation. “I don’t have access to insurance.”
‘We’ll be here’
Over the last week, the county had a positivity test rate of close to 17%. That is a notable improvement over the county’s peak in June, when about 30% of tests came back positive, according to figures provided Wednesday by Dr. Teresa Everson, the county’s health officer, during the Yakima Health District’s weekly briefing.
As cases climbed in June, the county administered between 600 and 800 tests per day, compared to 300 to 400 per day over the past week, Everson said.
Far more testing needs to be done, said Lilian Bravo, director of health partnerships for the district. The Gates Foundation, which has worked with the Yakima Health District on strategies to increase testing, had recommended 5,000 tests a day.
Bravo said the district would have loved to do that much testing, but it wasn’t realistic given available resources.
“The goal is 1,500 tests every single day, to have a good handle,” Bravo said.
As part of that effort, the Yakima Health District is working with the National Guard and other partners to open additional community-based testing sites in the coming weeks.
Johnson Breilh of Medical Teams International said the organization plans to be in Yakima at least into the fall.
“As long as our capacity is needed, we’ll be here,” she said.