Virginia Mason Memorial and other Yakima County hospitals have exceeded staffing capacity, prompting Yakima Health District officials to urge residents to forgo gatherings during the Father’s Day weekend to minimize spread of COVID-19.
Virginia Mason Memorial had no intensive care or non-intensive care beds available Thursday night, despite transferring more than 17 patients out of the county, the Yakima Health District said in a news release Friday. As a result, multiple patients were forced to wait for hospital bed space overnight, and several were still waiting for a bed Friday afternoon.
The health district said the county's hospitals are struggling with staffing. Employees are out due to having COVID-19 or staying at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms or coming in close contact with an individual infected with COVID-19. The health district said all of the county's hospitals have reported "critical staffing shortages" over the past week.
The lack of capacity comes as Yakima County saw 61 COVID-19 patient hospitalizations late Thursday, the highest to date, according to Yakima Health District figures. The county saw 208 new cases Friday, the second-highest to-date.
Hospital numbers fluctuate throughout the day, and the total was 51 on Thursday afternoon. The number of hospitalizations on Friday afternoon was 53 as people were discharged and transferred.
Yakima County now represents 22% of the 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, which is a higher percentage than King County, the state’s most populous county, the health district said. Yakima County COVID-19 patients also represented 24% — 11 of 46 — of all ventilated patients statewide.
Running out of hospital capacity was something Memorial officials warned about back in March when they urged residents to stay at home and do other social distancing and health measures to minimize community spread of COVID-19.
“This is the day we have been fighting to avoid for months when our hospitals can no longer provide their highest level of care because they are overwhelmed caring for patients with severe COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer of the Yakima Health District, said in a statement.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized declined in April but started rising the following month after residents began to relax on prevention efforts, including staying home.
Earlier this month, Memorial officials said the pandemic had pushed the hospital to capacity, leading to transfers to other hospitals.
The Yakima Health District said in the news release that with COVID-19 cases rising in neighboring Benton and Franklin counties, it would grow increasingly difficult to transfer patients to those hospitals.
With big spikes in new cases and hospitalizations coming after holidays, such as Mother's Day, officials are concerned area hospitals will be overwhelmed if people ignore physical distancing measures for Father Day’s gatherings this weekend.
“As Father’s Day approaches, we urge community members to demonstrate their love and affection for their family by ensuring that they are safe,” said Andre Fresco, executive director of the Yakima Health District in the agency’s news release. “Any close contact with people outside your immediate household is putting yourself and your loved ones at risk.”
Hospital capacity dropped earlier this year in Yakima County after Astria Health closed Astria Regional Medical Center in January, stating that it was no longer financially feasible to continue operating the 214-bed hospital. Astria filed for bankruptcy protection last year.
In late March, Astria Health received court approval to lease Astria Regional to the state as care facility for non-COVID-19 patients in anticipation of a surge of patients. The state didn't wind up needing the beds, opting instead to focus on outbreaks at long-term care centers.
