A Yakima County health official says people should assume they have already been exposed to the coronavirus and should take necessary precautions.

“One of the big points we want people to understand, is that people are contagious before they show signs of the disease,” said Lilian Bravo, Yakima Health District’s director of public health partnerships during a Friday news briefing. “We want people to stay home.”

As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 72 confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 in the county, Bravo said, six more than Thursday. Two people have died from the disease, three are hospitalized and the rest are recovering at home.

The state Department of Health announced 516 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state total to 3,723 cases, including 175 deaths.

The number of cases in Yakima County is expected to rise as more tests are performed, Bravo said, and the goal is to avoid overwhelming the health care system. The key to that is social distancing and staying home, she emphasized.

Among Yakima County's cases, 20% are health-care workers, Bravo said. Testing has focused on people who are severely ill, health care workers and first responders, because test kits have been in short supply. Testing has become more widely available this week.

The health district and Gov. Jay Inslee have issued orders for people to stay at home, except to go out for food and medicine, to exercise or to work at jobs deemed essential. While Inslee’s order was to last two weeks, he said Thursday it might be extended. The county's order is indefinite and will depend on the conditions on the ground, Bravo said.

What is happening with Yakima’s long-term care centers, and what steps are being taken to control the spread of the virus?

There are 16 cases of the coronavirus among patients and employees at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, and one case at Parkside in Union Gap, Bravo said. State Department of Health officials were working with the facilities this week to help them contain the spread.

All residents and staff have been tested, and the results should be known in the coming days, Bravo said. Other measures include checking staff for symptoms of COVID-19 before and during their shifts and increased monitoring of residents in the facilities.

Where are the county’s cases of coronavirus showing up?

County health officials are no longer sharing locations of people who have tested positive for coronavirus because the outbreak is so widespread, Bravo said. Also, a person who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus at some other location.

“We continue to recommend that everyone assume they have been exposed to COVID-19, and act accordingly,” Bravo said.

Do business owners have a duty to tell their employees if a coworker tests positive for the coronavirus?

If a business does identify someone who tests positive for COVID-19, the business owner is advised to alert all staff members, Bravo said.

“Of course, not everyone is going to be a close contact, but those close contacts are going to be notified as well,” she said.

How many people have been tested in Yakima County, and will testing expand?

As of Thursday, 686 tests had been processed, Bravo said. While testing has been limited to health care workers and the seriously ill, the county has received additional test kits and there are plans to expand testing. But she said the best strategy is for people to maintain social distance and follow other guidelines from federal, state and local health officials.

This story has been updated with additional information from Friday's news briefing.