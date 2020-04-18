The number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima has topped 800.
As of Saturday evening, the number of positive cases reached 804, an increase of 45 from Friday’s report. The number of reported deaths increased by two from Friday to 36, according to the health district.
All but one of those deaths involved people who had underlying health issues, the district said. Half the deaths were people who were 80 years or older, the district reported.
The number of people currently hospitalized is 25. Yakima County hit 100 coronavirus cases March 28.
Blood plasma effort
In an effort to treat those with the disease, the state Department of Health and Bloodworks Northwest, a Seattle blood bank, are partnering with federal agencies to collect blood plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus.
People who have recovered in Washington are getting letters asking them to donate blood plasma, which would contain coronavirus antibodies that could be given to people who are being treated for the disease, according to a news release from the state health department.
“The program is looking for people who’ve had the COVID-19 disease and recovered, and have been symptom free for 28 days to be fully screened to donate their antibody-rich plasma,” Dr. Rebecca Haley, Bloodwork Northwest’s cell therapy medical director.
Those who believe they qualify as donors are asked to call Bloodworks at 206-689-6689 or go online to www.bloodworksnw.org/covid19study.
Here are some questions and answers from health officials:
I heard that Yakima County has a higher rate of infections than the rest of the state. What’s going on?
Yakima County does have both a higher percentage, and a higher rate of infections than the state, said Lillian Bravo, director of health partnerships for the Yakima County Health District. Of those tested in Yakima County, almost a quarter of them are positive, compared to 9% for the state, Bravo said.
When examined at an age-adjusted rate per 100,000 people, which allows for a more balanced comparison between areas of varying population, Yakima County has 304.3 cases, compared with 173.7 in the other counties, Bravo said.
Bravo said Yakima County’s numbers tend to be skewed because of outbreaks in several long-term care facilities, which have accounted for about a third of the county’s cases. Also, Yakima County’s testing has been limited to people with symptoms, as well as health-care workers and first responders, as opposed to the general population.
What is the proper way to wear a face mask?
According to the World Health Organization and the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks should fit snugly and comfortably against the sides of the face. They should also cover from the bridge of the nose to under the chin to provide proper coverage.
Cloth masks are meant to supplement other measures being used to slow the spread of the disease, such as maintaining a 6 foot minimum distance from people outside your household, only going out for essential purposes, regularly washing hands and sanitizing surfaces.
It's recommended people wear cloth masks to save medical masks for health care workers and first responders.
Will Yakima County arrest people who don’t wear masks in public?
No. Bravo said the health district will continue to rely on public education efforts to get people to wear masks and follow the governor’s stay-at-home order.