Raylene Dovel died only days after testing positive for COVID-19, her granddaughter said.
Dovel, 75, was living at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap when the nursing home informed family that Dovel’s breathing had suddenly declined and she was subsequently tested for the virus, Christina Brown said.
Test results came back positive two days later, on March 28, and Dovel died at the nursing home on April 1, Brown said.
Visiting at the nursing home and other similar facilities across the county had been shut down to prevent further spread of the virus.
“Not being able to say goodbye was probably the hardest part — having her die alone when she was always there for us,” Brown said.
Dovel is among 19 deaths in Yakima County related to COVID-19 as of Thursday; 14 victims lived in nursing homes.
A majority of those 14 deaths — nine — were connected to Prestige in Union Gap.
In statements Thursday, Prestige Care officials said they were “saddened to confirm that nine patients have died from possible complications with the virus.”
The nine patients who died “were also experiencing other underlying health conditions, as they were receiving skilled nursing and rehabilitative care prior to contracting this illness,” Prestige said.
Four other nursing homes in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases: Willow Springs Care, Garden Village and Good Samaritan — all in Yakima — and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish.
Nursing homes across the state have become hotbeds for the virus, according to news reports.
The virus has been identified at 126 long-term care facilities across the state, including Life Care Center in Kirkland, which has been linked to dozens of deaths, according to authorities.
Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo didn’t identify the nursing homes where the other deaths occurred.
“To protect the patient’s privacy, we will only report specific (long-term care) facility related deaths if they are over 5,” she said in an email.
Measures have been taken at those nursing homes to slow the spread of the virus, including widespread testing of residents and staff, isolation of those who test positive, and universal mask wearing, Bravo said.
The health district doesn’t have authority over nursing homes, often described as long-term care centers, but provides them with guidelines on dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, Bravo said.
“This includes how to properly isolate patients and staff, proper (personal protection equipment) usage, restrictions of visitors and activities, admission and discharge approvals and determining when positive staff is able to return to work,” she said.
Raylene Dovel
Dovel had lived for years in Yakima, where she raised her four children and worked for Pyramid Orchards before moving to Mattawa after she remarried, said her son, Ray Brown.
She liked jewelry and always showered family with gifts and any support they needed, her son said.
“She always helped her kids out and her grandkids — she was a good woman,” he said tearfully.
She went into the nursing home after her husband, Lloyd Dovel, died in December 2018, said Brown, who lives in Alaska.
He said dealing with the nursing home was frustrating before his mom died. Brown said they wouldn’t take a phone to his mom when he called several times after learning she had been exposed to the virus.
That was a drastic change from the weekly calls they shared previously, he said.
The statement from Prestige said staff works hard to accommodate telephone or video visits, but may have been busy caring for other residents at those moments.
“We’ve also redoubled our efforts to accommodate requests by hiring additional staff to help with these sorts of requests,” officials said.
Brown recalled taking his mom to the Sea Galley restaurant in Yakima for her last birthday, Nov. 16.
“That’s where she wanted to go,” he said.
He wept in a telephone interview as he recalled his mom.
“She got stuck in that damn nursing home,” he said. “I was trying to fix up my basement so we could move her up here.”
Dovel liked going on trips with family, often to the Oregon coast; they’d always stop at Multnomah Falls in Oregon, Christina Brown said.
“That’s where she wants her ashes released,” her granddaughter said.
Nursing homes
The five area nursing homes with confirmed cases are being investigated by the health district. But that type of probe isn’t the same as a criminal investigation, Bravo said.
It’s standard practice when such centers are part of an outbreak; the investigation involves identifying all infected staff and patients and providing procedural guidelines, she said.
The state Department of Health and the health district are working with area nursing homes to contain the virus, Bravo said.
“The focus of the outbreak investigations is to stop the spread of the disease within the long-term care facility,” she said. “The safety of the staff and residents is the priority.”
Officials with the Union Gap nursing home said the center is following the guidelines they’ve been provided.
“We continue to work closely with the Yakima County Health District and WSDOH to respond to this situation and continually reinforce our rigorous preventive measures, including caring for affected patients in isolation and implementing home quarantine measures for staff members. We also continue to track all patient and staff interactions and screen for additional signs of COVID-19,” the statement said.
The Union Gap nursing home comprises 79 staff and 39 patients. As of Thursday, 32 staff members and 25 patients had tested positive, according to Prestige Care.
“We will continue to report all confirmed cases to the local health district,” the statement said.