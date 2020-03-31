More than 57,000 people in Yakima County received federal food benefits in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

With COVID-19 closing nonessential businesses, unemployment claims in the county spiked earlier this month, with 2,800 new claims in the span of a week.

As the threat continues to grow, there is a need for financial contributions to keep food banks and meal programs going.

There is also a need for young, healthy volunteers.

Yakima doubles up

The Yakima School District — which, like other districts statewide, has been distributing free meals to students since the mandated closure of private and public schools — ran out of food Friday after distributing a record 60,000 meals to 6,000 families with children in district schools.

All 16,000 district students qualify for free breakfast and lunch at school. This Friday, officials plan to assemble more than twice as many meal packages for distribution.

Like last week, the meals will be passed out in bulk, this time with eight days worth of food, up from a week’s supply.

But the district is weighing how best to store and distribute such large quantities of food and may soon switch to frozen, prepackaged meals, said communications director Kirsten Fitterer.

The district is also seeing a decline in the number of staff able or willing to work in meal distribution as the threat of the virus grows, said Fitterer. As a result, the district is consolidating the number of distribution sites.

On Friday, distribution will be at Barge-Lincoln, Garfield, Hoover, McClure and Ridgeview elementary schools, Franklin and Washington middle schools, and Eisenhower High School. Robertson, McKinley, Adams and Martin Luther King Jr. elementary schools have been taken off the list since last week.

At the same time, the district is reiterating the requirement that students be present to receive food in an effort to ensure vulnerable students are being reached.

“I know people have been softer on that (rule) because in all of our hearts we want to just be able to give food out, but it’s hard to manage that, and we need to be able to get food to our kids who are in need,” said Fitterer.

Districts throughout the county are offering meal packages for youths 18 and under. Distribution methods and sites vary by district. Check district websites for up-to-date details.

Food bank efforts

Meanwhile, local food banks are working to meet the needs of the broader community.

Yakima Northwest Harvest, a nonprofit food bank distributor, has been running full speed in response to COVID-19.

“We have significantly increased regular distribution to our partner food banks and meal programs as well as developed new strategies to get the food where it is most in demand to better support the rapidly growing needs of our community,” said Sheri Bissell, the organization’s community engagement manager for Central Washington.

“Our partners are starting to see an increase of guests visiting their facilities, so we are ramping up to help meet that demand and we will continue to monitor and respond when additional resources are needed.”

In addition to significantly increasing distribution to its partners, the organization contributed about 19,000 pounds of food to Selah and Mt. Adams school districts in the wake of school closures.

The increased need is felt across the board.

The five Sunrise Outreach Center food banks in the county — in Yakima, Sunnyside, Wapato, Mabton and Wiley City — that receive food from Northwest Harvest, among other organizations, served about 30% more people this month than this same time last year, said Ken Trainor, director of food operations. The organization has thus far kept up with demand, but has run out of food at each bank by the end of each week.

Trainor said they expect to see the number of recipients continue to grow as the financial impact of the virus continues, and Sunrise may have to begin rationing how much is distributed to each person as resources become more strapped.

Pitching in

But already, financial donations are drying up.

“All food banks I’m sure are noticing a cut in donations, and that’s just because people in this time are concerned and they’re not spending money or donating money,” said Trainor.

“It isn’t just us, but we could all use an influx of cash because we need to purchase supplies to keep our volunteers safe,” he added, pointing to protective gloves.

Northwest Harvest also has a need for financial contributions.

“Financial help for our COVID-19 Hunger Response Fund is really needed at this time,” said Bissell. “We have to hire temporary staffing to cover the volunteer base lost in order to help pack the extra volume of food that needs to be distributed, and we are purchasing additional food to help beyond our partner distribution.”

The organization is also asking for volunteers to help with emergency food packing. Those interested can call 509-453-4407.

At Sunrise, most volunteers are retired, making them part of the high-risk age group — those over the age of 60, as well as individuals who are pregnant or have immunodeficiency.

Trainor said if they could get high school or college students who are out of class to pitch in, they could better prevent their at-risk volunteers from being exposed to the respiratory virus. The organization is also seeking volunteers willing to do doorstep delivery for high-risk individuals in need of food who can’t leave their home. Once the volunteers are available, the service will begin, said Trainor.

The need for food services in the community is vast and growing by the day, he said.

“I can’t imagine what it’d be like if there weren’t the food pantries operating. You’d have all the people who are (now) unemployed. How would they be feeding their families?” asked Trainor. “Things would be a lot worse.”