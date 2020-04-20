There were 868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County as of Monday evening, including two new deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Altogether, 38 county residents had succumbed to the illness. At least 37 were confirmed to have had underlying health conditions.
Twenty-seven patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday.
On Sunday, there were 835 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in the county.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to more than 12,000 Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Neighboring Kittitas and Klickitat counties had 14 and 16 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday, respectively, with three deaths in Klickitat.
Other developments
Due to low outpatient clinic visitations during the pandemic, Virginia Mason Memorial announced Monday that it would be reducing in-person hours at some of its clinics.
Zillah Family Medicine, Pacific Crest Family Medicine and Cornerstone Medicine are now only open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Apple Valley Family Medicine, Family Medicine of Yakima and Selah Medicine have reduced hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
These clinics can still be contacted by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Patients can also make arrangements for Telehealth appointments with their providers, which allow for them to speak with their provider, get prescriptions renewed and get orders for lab tests or images.
Other clinics can be contacted directly for hours.